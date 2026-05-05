Midday Report: May 05, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Norton Sound community of Shaktoolik said their goodbyes to Kelly Hunt at a memorial service on Saturday. The new display "Tambayan at Kwentuhan" features the stories, photos and belongings of Filipino elders in Juneau. And the Legislature has failed to override the veto of an elections bill.