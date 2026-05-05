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Midday Report

Midday Report: May 05, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 5, 2026 at 12:39 PM AKDT
Virginia Kelly and Jimmy Yap stand in front of a display featuring their late mother, Lourdes Navarro, at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center in Juneau on May 1, 2026.
(Photo by Jamie Diep/KTOO)
Virginia Kelly and Jimmy Yap stand in front of a display featuring their late mother, Lourdes Navarro, at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center in Juneau on May 1, 2026.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Norton Sound community of Shaktoolik said their goodbyes to Kelly Hunt at a memorial service on Saturday. The new display "Tambayan at Kwentuhan" features the stories, photos and belongings of Filipino elders in Juneau. And the Legislature has failed to override the veto of an elections bill.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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