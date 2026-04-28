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Midday Report

Midday Report: April 28, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published April 28, 2026 at 12:43 PM AKDT
A close up image of the Gulf of Alaska's “golden orb” in the lab of the Smithsonian Institution.
NOAA Fisheries
A close up image of the Gulf of Alaska's “golden orb” in the lab of the Smithsonian Institution.

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey:
Results from Kodiak Electric Association's recent board elections are in, the remains of Kelly Hunt have been found in Anchorage according to KNBA, the state Senate is getting ready to vote on a pension bill for state employees according to Alaska Public Media, four of Gov. Dunleavy's recent appointees to state boards and commissions resigned this week, and KCAW reports on the mystery of the golden orb found in the Gulf of Alaska in 2023.

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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