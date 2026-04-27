Midday Report: April 27, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
GCI is set to acquire Quintillion once federal regulators give the approval according to KNOM, an update on campaign funding raised by Mary Peltola and Sen. Sullivan as reported by Alaska Public Media, KUAC reports on a bill in the Alaska Legislature that would setup restorative justice options for military veterans, the Alaska Beacon has more about a bill in the state Senate that seeks to create a retirement program for all employees in Alaska without one, and a University of Alaska Anchorage student graduating next week is set to be the youngest UAA graduate ever, according to a conversation she had with Alaska Public Media.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.