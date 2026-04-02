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KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: April 02, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published April 2, 2026 at 12:51 PM AKDT
Megan Onders, from Nome, is chief of the King Island Native Community and an advocate of her region's ivory carving traditions. She wore six bracelets made of walrus ivory and baleen when she testified at a U.S. House hearing March 26, 2026.
( Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)
Megan Onders, from Nome, is chief of the King Island Native Community and an advocate of her region's ivory carving traditions. She wore six bracelets made of walrus ivory and baleen when she testified at a U.S. House hearing March 26, 2026.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Advocates of Alaska Native ivory carvers hope this is the year Congress finally passes the ARTIST Act. The Alaska House passed a bill that would update the state’s corporate income tax to capture more revenue from companies that sell to Alaskans over the internet. And a labor union representing Ketchikan shipyard workers has filed three charges against the yard’s new operator.

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