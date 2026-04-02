Midday Report: April 02, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Advocates of Alaska Native ivory carvers hope this is the year Congress finally passes the ARTIST Act. The Alaska House passed a bill that would update the state’s corporate income tax to capture more revenue from companies that sell to Alaskans over the internet. And a labor union representing Ketchikan shipyard workers has filed three charges against the yard’s new operator.