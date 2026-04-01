Midday Report: April 01, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski told Alaska lawmakers that they need to step up their game. Cruise giant Carnival Corporation repeatedly declined to provide inspectors with information related to systems known as open-loop scrubbers. And Goveernor Dunleavy has declared a disaster in Unalaska.