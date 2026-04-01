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Midday Report

Midday Report: April 01, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published April 1, 2026 at 12:46 PM AKDT
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski delivers her annual legislative address at the Alaska State Capitol on March 31, 2026.
(Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski delivers her annual legislative address at the Alaska State Capitol on March 31, 2026.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski told Alaska lawmakers that they need to step up their game. Cruise giant Carnival Corporation repeatedly declined to provide inspectors with information related to systems known as open-loop scrubbers. And Goveernor Dunleavy has declared a disaster in Unalaska.

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Terry Haines
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