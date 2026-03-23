Midday Report: March 23, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy is out with a new bill offering tax breaks for a planned natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska. Lawmakers in Juneau are working on the final draft of a budget bill that would fund hundreds of millions of dollars worth of construction projects across the state. And Pink Martini is playing Southeast.