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Midday Report

Midday Report: March 23, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published March 23, 2026 at 12:36 PM AKDT
Pink Martini playing in Juneau in 2015.
(Michael Penn | Juneau Empire)
Pink Martini playing in Juneau in 2015.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is out with a new bill offering tax breaks for a planned natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska. Lawmakers in Juneau are working on the final draft of a budget bill that would fund hundreds of millions of dollars worth of construction projects across the state. And Pink Martini is playing Southeast.

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