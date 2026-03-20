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Midday Report

Midday Report: March 20, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published March 20, 2026 at 1:03 PM AKDT
University of Alaska President Pat Pitney delivers her sixth and final State of the University address March 19, 2026, in Fairbanks, Alaska. She is set to retire in May.
( Patrick Gilchrist/KUAC)
University of Alaska President Pat Pitney delivers her sixth and final State of the University address March 19, 2026, in Fairbanks, Alaska. She is set to retire in May.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

School districts around the state are bracing for another year of deep cuts. Advocates rallied on the steps of the Alaska State Capitol asking lawmakers to pass bills that they say would save lives. And University of Alaska President Pat Pitney delivered her final State of the University address Thursday in Fairbanks.

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