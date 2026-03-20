Midday Report: March 20, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
School districts around the state are bracing for another year of deep cuts. Advocates rallied on the steps of the Alaska State Capitol asking lawmakers to pass bills that they say would save lives. And University of Alaska President Pat Pitney delivered her final State of the University address Thursday in Fairbanks.