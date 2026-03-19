Midday Report: March 19, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Juneau has had a wild winter. An international ski competition returned to Haines last week for the first time in nearly a decade. And a group of kids in Fairbanks put their creativity to the test in an ice sculpture carving competition last week.