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Midday Report

Midday Report: March 19, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published March 19, 2026 at 12:43 PM AKDT
A sculpture in the Ice Art Fairbanks
(Travel Alaska)
A sculpture in the World Ice Art Championships in Fairbanks.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Juneau has had a wild winter. An international ski competition returned to Haines last week for the first time in nearly a decade. And a group of kids in Fairbanks put their creativity to the test in an ice sculpture carving competition last week.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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