Midday Report: January 28, 2026

Sen. Lisa Murkowski said on Tuesday that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem should resign. The City of Kotzebue is getting sued over sewer and water infrastructure problems in 2024 that led raw sewage to flood some homes. And Anchorage voters will decide this spring whether to approve a one-time, roughly 12 million dollar tax increase to fund the local school district.