KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 28, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published January 28, 2026 at 12:37 PM AKST
Sen. Lisa Murkowski was surrounded by reporters outside the U.S. Senate chamber last year.
( Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)
Sen. Lisa Murkowski was surrounded by reporters outside the U.S. Senate chamber last year.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski said on Tuesday that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem should resign. The City of Kotzebue is getting sued over sewer and water infrastructure problems in 2024 that led raw sewage to flood some homes. And Anchorage voters will decide this spring whether to approve a one-time, roughly 12 million dollar tax increase to fund the local school district.

