KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 27, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published January 27, 2026 at 12:54 PM AKST
Pipaluk Lynge, a Greenlandic politician; Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska; Aaja Chemnitz, a Greenlandic politician; and Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, left to right, along with members from a U.S. congressional delegation at a news conference following a meeting at the parliament building in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Friday. Denmark and Greenland are stepping up lobbying of U.S. lawmakers in an effort to head off President Trump's push to take control of Greenland.
(Nichlas Pollier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Pipaluk Lynge, a Greenlandic politician; Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska; Aaja Chemnitz, a Greenlandic politician; and Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, left to right, along with members from a U.S. congressional delegation at a news conference following a meeting at the parliament building in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Friday. Denmark and Greenland are stepping up lobbying of U.S. lawmakers in an effort to head off President Trump's push to take control of Greenland.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced a series of bills on Friday and Monday that he says would stabilize the state’s finances. The state will partner with the Municipality of Anchorage to better address public safety concerns in the state’s largest city. And Sen. Lisa Murkowski says the bond between America and other NATO nations is weaker now, after President Trump’s aggressive talk about acquiring Greenland and threats to impose tariffs.

