Midday Report: January 27, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced a series of bills on Friday and Monday that he says would stabilize the state’s finances. The state will partner with the Municipality of Anchorage to better address public safety concerns in the state’s largest city. And Sen. Lisa Murkowski says the bond between America and other NATO nations is weaker now, after President Trump’s aggressive talk about acquiring Greenland and threats to impose tariffs.