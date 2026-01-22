© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 22, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published January 22, 2026 at 12:45 PM AKST
Gov. Mike Dunleavy gestures while speaking to reporters during a meeting of his 15 department commissioners on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026.
Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media
Gov. Mike Dunleavy gestures while speaking to reporters during a meeting of his 15 department commissioners on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’ll soon propose a statewide sales tax as part of his larger plan to stabilize the state’s finances. Alaska school districts are suing the state over what they say is inadequate funding for public education. And Aniak’s junior and senior high school has been suddenly closed due to structural concerns in the school’s gymnasium.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes