Midday Report: January 22, 2026

Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’ll soon propose a statewide sales tax as part of his larger plan to stabilize the state’s finances. Alaska school districts are suing the state over what they say is inadequate funding for public education. And Aniak’s junior and senior high school has been suddenly closed due to structural concerns in the school’s gymnasium.