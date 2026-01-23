© 2026

Midday Report: January 23, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published January 23, 2026 at 12:47 PM AKST
Alaska U.S. House Rep. Nick Begich III has a new challenger, Bill Hill.
(Bill Hill for Alaska campaign)
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Alaska lawmakers have failed to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto of a bill to modernize Alaska’s corporate income tax system. Alaska Congressman Nick Begich has a new challenger. And the federal government is reviewing the business program that benefits Alaska Native corporations and tribes.

