Midday Report: January 23, 2026

Alaska lawmakers have failed to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto of a bill to modernize Alaska’s corporate income tax system. Alaska Congressman Nick Begich has a new challenger. And the federal government is reviewing the business program that benefits Alaska Native corporations and tribes.