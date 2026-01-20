© 2026

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 20, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published January 20, 2026 at 12:39 PM AKST
The orange-sized giant Pacific octopus in her tank on Jan. 16.
(Maia Carter/Sitka Sound Science Center)
The orange-sized giant Pacific octopus in her tank on Jan. 16.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

An Alaska foster youth advocacy organization is suing the state Office of Children's Services for allegedly failing to provide food and necessities for older youth in their care. The Pentagon has ordered about 1,500 active duty soldiers from Alaska to be ready in case of a possible deployment to Minnesota. And a new pint-sized resident at the Sitka Sound Science Center aquarium will soon be gaining both a larger tank and a name.

Terry Haines
