Midday Report: October 02, 2025

By Brian Venua
Published October 2, 2025 at 12:53 PM AKDT
People sing at an Orange Shirt Day event at the Zach Gordon Youth Center on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.
Clarise Larson/KTOO
People sing at an Orange Shirt Day event at the Zach Gordon Youth Center on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.


In today's Midday Report with host Brian Venua:


Congress defunded public broadcasting, but this week, 14 public media stations in Alaska got some good news. A Pennsylvania man allegedly used the stolen identities of seven Alaskans in an attempt to steal their Permanent Fund Dividends in 2022. And Tuesday was Orange Shirt Day — a day of remembrance for Indigenous children who were separated from their culture and sent to residential schools across North America.




