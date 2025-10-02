Alaska Fisheries Report 02 Oct 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
Alix Soliman of KTOO reports on the challenges and opportunities in Alaska oyster farming, KCAW's Hope McKenney on the economics of the Southeast Alaska fishing industry, and Brian Venua on the entanglement of the whales, from KMXT.