Alaska Fisheries Report 02 Oct 2025

By Terry Haines
Published October 2, 2025 at 9:17 AM AKDT
Salty Lady Seafood Co. staff pull up oysters in Bridget Cove.
(Photo courtesy of Meta Mesdag)
Salty Lady Seafood Co. staff pull up oysters in Bridget Cove.

This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

Alix Soliman of KTOO reports on the challenges and opportunities in Alaska oyster farming, KCAW's Hope McKenney on the economics of the Southeast Alaska fishing industry, and Brian Venua on the entanglement of the whales, from KMXT.

