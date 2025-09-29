Midday Report: September 29, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Alaska Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Alaska Department of Fish and Game may allow Jet Skis, in Kachemak Bay. A Homer Republican state representative is declaring victory after pressuring the local newspaper to revise a story about a vigil honoring Charlie Kirk. And Alaska State Troopers shot and killed a man near Anchor Point on Thursday who they say brandished a knife after a footchase.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.<br/><br/>Contact him at brian@kmxt.org