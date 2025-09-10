Midday Report: September 10, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
In today's Midday Report with host Brian Venua: The Northwest Arctic saw record breaking rainfall in August, which led to flooding, erosion and high water throughout the region. It’s getting harder for Alaskans to afford a place to live, whether that means buying a house or renting. And one man has been getting generations of people in Ketchikan to sing sea shanties for over 30 years.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.<br/><br/>Contact him at brian@kmxt.org