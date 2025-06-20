© 2025

Midday Report

Midday Report June 20, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 20, 2025 at 1:04 PM AKDT
Brian Vaughn urged Anchorage police on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, to not clear the encampments.
Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Anchorage city officials began clearing the two largest homeless encampments on Tuesday. A section of the Republican megabill pending in the U.S. Senate would require the government to sell some of the public land in Alaska and 10 other states, to build housing. And Skagway is a small town but it celebrates Pride month in a big way.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
