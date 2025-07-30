© 2025

Midday Report: July 30, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published July 30, 2025 at 12:45 PM AKDT
Senator Lisa Murkowski, with Senator Susan Collins, heading to the Senate chamber.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has announced his policy priorities for the Alaska State Legislature when they reconvene for a special session. Senator Murkowski continues to buck the party with regard to controversial nominations. And Unalaska was mistakenly evacuated after the recent earthquake in Russia.

