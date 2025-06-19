Midday Report June 19, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A section of the Republican megabill pending in the U.S. Senate would require the government to sell some of the public land in Alaska and 10 other states, to build housing. Transportation officials say $600M in federal funding is at risk due to unmet state grant match requirements. And a new federal report says the group overseeing the 800-mile Trans-Alaska Pipeline System needs to update its operations.