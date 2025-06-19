© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report June 19, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 19, 2025 at 12:47 PM AKDT
The Trans-Alaska Pipeline along the Dalton Highway near Atigun Pass in September, 2021.
Alena Naiden
The Trans-Alaska Pipeline along the Dalton Highway near Atigun Pass in September, 2021.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
A section of the Republican megabill pending in the U.S. Senate would require the government to sell some of the public land in Alaska and 10 other states, to build housing. Transportation officials say $600M in federal funding is at risk due to unmet state grant match requirements. And a new federal report says the group overseeing the 800-mile Trans-Alaska Pipeline System needs to update its operations.

Terry Haines
