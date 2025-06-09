© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report June 09, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 9, 2025 at 12:50 PM AKDT
Nome residents John Bioff, Bob Lewis and Hannah Anderson protesting at Anvil City Square.
Wali Rana photo.
Nome residents John Bioff, Bob Lewis and Hannah Anderson protesting at Anvil City Square.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Nome residents gathered to protest proposed cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs. Graphite mining in Alaska could be one step closer. And the Alaska Board of Education unanimously approved new reading standards for Alaska Native languages.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes