Midday Report April 17, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published April 18, 2025 at 12:51 PM AKDT
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Arctic research has not been spared as President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk seek to slash what they see as unnecessary government spending. The Alaska House has passed a budget. And the future of a federal program that supports rural Alaska schools remains grim.

Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
