KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 05, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published January 5, 2026 at 12:39 PM AKST
The Kink on North Fork Fortymile River. The federal government acknowledged that the North Fork's navigable and the submerged lands belong to the state of Alaska on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The federal government gave up its claim to ownership of the North Fork of the Fortymile River in Alaska’s eastern Interior. Juneau residents are still digging out from four feet of snow that fell earlier this week. Flu cases are spiking in Alaska, and at least three Alaskans have died from complications of influenza so far this season.

