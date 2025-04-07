Midday Report April 07, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Interior Alaskans responded to a call for a national day of protest on Saturday. The dance group from the Cup’ik community of Chevak brings a special flair to the annual Cama’i Dance Festival in Bethel. And the Trump administration is dismantling a federal office that funds programs for seniors and people with disabilities across Alaska.