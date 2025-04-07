© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report April 07, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published April 7, 2025 at 12:40 PM AKDT
People protesting President Donald Trump's process for restructuring the federal government line the sidewalk on one block of Cushman Street. The protest covered several blocks in front of Fairbanks City Hall.
Robyne/KUAC
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Interior Alaskans responded to a call for a national day of protest on Saturday. The dance group from the Cup’ik community of Chevak brings a special flair to the annual Cama’i Dance Festival in Bethel. And the Trump administration is dismantling a federal office that funds programs for seniors and people with disabilities across Alaska.

Terry Haines
