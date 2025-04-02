Midday Report April 02, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Kobuk 440 — one of the last sled dog races of the season — begins on Thursday. Many of the weather buoys floating in the waters off Alaska are out of service. And Senator Sullivan uses confirmation hearings to make political points.