Midday Report March 24, 2025

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The University of Alaska is rolling back its Diversity, Equity, and Incusion programs, in compliance with recent executive orders signed by President Donald Trump. A report that highlighted the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous people was removed from several federal websites last month. And President Trump’s cuts to the federal government have repercussions for the National Weather Service.