KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report March 20, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published March 20, 2025 at 12:49 PM AKDT
The Petersburg Fisheries seafood processing plant (shown) has changed hands multiple times in recent years, from Icicle to OBI to Silver Bay.
KFSK
On this today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Silver Bay Seafoods announced in a press release that it will take over all Alaskan facilities owned by OBI Seafoods, through a partnership with Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation. The National Transportation Safety Board report says the fatal Bering Air flight from Unalakleet to Nome was hundreds of pounds overweight. And lawmakers narrowly rejected an executive order from Gov. Mike Dunleavy that would have created a cabinet-level state agriculture department.

