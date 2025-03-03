Midday Report: March 03, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Leaders in the Alaska House and Senate say they’re deeply concerned about the impacts of federal staff cuts and a forthcoming congressional immigration and tax cuts bill, and are imploring Alaska’s all-Republican federal delegation to halt possible reductions in Medicaid coverage.