Midday Report: March 03, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published March 3, 2025 at 12:39 PM AKST
Demonstrators gather outside the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau to protest the Trump administration's policies on Feb. 17, 2025.
Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media
Demonstrators gather outside the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau to protest the Trump administration's policies on Feb. 17, 2025.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Leaders in the Alaska House and Senate say they’re deeply concerned about the impacts of federal staff cuts and a forthcoming congressional immigration and tax cuts bill, and are imploring Alaska’s all-Republican federal delegation to halt possible reductions in Medicaid coverage.

Terry Haines
