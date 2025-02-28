© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: Feb. 28, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published February 28, 2025 at 12:40 PM AKST
Evelyn Abello being sworn in as the Philippine Honorary Consul in Anchorage.
The Philippine Consulate General
Evelyn Abello being sworn in as the Philippine Honorary Consul in Anchorage.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Interior Alaska residents are hustling to get ready for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race next week now that the competition is starting in Fairbanks. The board of Sitka’s industrial park is postponing a decision about placing the city’s new marine haulout under the management of Highmark Marine. And a longtime member of the Anchorage Filipino community will serve the largest immigrant group in the state as an honorary consulate.

