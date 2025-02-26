© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: Feb. 26, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published February 26, 2025 at 12:40 PM AKST
Protesters mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the corner of Geist Road and University Avenue on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.
Robyne/KUAC
Protesters mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the corner of Geist Road and University Avenue on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
A group of protesters demonstrated against US Ukraine policy in Fairbanks on Monday. A new report paints a bleak picture of the impacts of frozen and cancelled federal funds in Alaska. And probationary federal workers based in Kotzebue joined thousands of other employees fired earlier this month by the Trump Administration.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes