KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: February 13, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published February 13, 2025 at 12:42 PM AKST
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
A Fairbanks legislator wants the state to have an official dinosaur, and he has one in mind. A new report in Haines chronicles which parts of the mountainous borough might be prone to future landslides, but they may not want to officially adopt it. And four cats and two dogs were euthanized by the Sitka Police Department following a break-down of shelter operations last summer.

Terry Haines
