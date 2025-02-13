Midday Report: February 13, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A Fairbanks legislator wants the state to have an official dinosaur, and he has one in mind. A new report in Haines chronicles which parts of the mountainous borough might be prone to future landslides, but they may not want to officially adopt it. And four cats and two dogs were euthanized by the Sitka Police Department following a break-down of shelter operations last summer.