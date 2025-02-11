© 2025

Midday Report: February 11, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published February 11, 2025 at 12:40 PM AKST
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Bristol Bay Representative Bryce Edgmon was elected Speaker of the Alaska House of Representatives last month, back in the role after a four-year break. President Trump has announced a partnership with Japan on the Alaska LNG project. And a fisher poet teams up with a percussive musician.

