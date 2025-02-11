Midday Report: February 11, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Bristol Bay Representative Bryce Edgmon was elected Speaker of the Alaska House of Representatives last month, back in the role after a four-year break. President Trump has announced a partnership with Japan on the Alaska LNG project. And a fisher poet teams up with a percussive musician.