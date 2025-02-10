Midday Report: February 10, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Investigators are still determining what caused the Bering Air plane crash near Nome on Thursday that killed all 10 people on board. A lawsuit that clouded the future of homeschooling in Alaska for months last spring took on new life Thursday. And Bethel’s Pete Kaiser has won his 9th Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race.