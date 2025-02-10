© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: February 10, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published February 10, 2025 at 12:37 PM AKST
The wreckage of the Cessna 208B Grand Caravan aircraft, similar to the ones shown in this picture, operated by Bering Air that suddenly went missing on Thursday, near Nome was found on Friday, Feb. 7 2025
Ben Townsend
/
KNOM
The wreckage of the Cessna 208B Grand Caravan aircraft, similar to the ones shown in this picture, operated by Bering Air that suddenly went missing on Thursday, near Nome, was found on Friday, Feb. 7 2025.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Investigators are still determining what caused the Bering Air plane crash near Nome on Thursday that killed all 10 people on board. A lawsuit that clouded the future of homeschooling in Alaska for months last spring took on new life Thursday. And Bethel’s Pete Kaiser has won his 9th Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes