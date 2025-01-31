Midday Report: January 31, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines: Alaska students posted some of the lowest scores in the country in national reading and math test results. State regulators have fined proponents of the 2024 ranked choice repeal ballot measure nearly $157,000 for what officials called “egregious and widespread” violations of campaign finance laws. And the Kenaitze Indian Tribe recently held a traditional medicine workshop about the wildflower yarrow.