© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 31, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published January 31, 2025 at 1:01 PM AKST
Achillea millefolium, also known as common yarrow.
(SAplants)
Achillea millefolium, also known as common yarrow.

On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines:
Alaska students posted some of the lowest scores in the country in national reading and math test results. State regulators have fined proponents of the 2024 ranked choice repeal ballot measure nearly $157,000 for what officials called “egregious and widespread” violations of campaign finance laws. And the Kenaitze Indian Tribe recently held a traditional medicine workshop about the wildflower yarrow.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes