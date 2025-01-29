© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 29, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published January 29, 2025 at 12:41 PM AKST
President Trump is seen here after signing a range of executive orders on Jan. 23.
(Anna Moneymaker.)
President Trump is seen here after signing a range of executive orders on Jan. 23.

On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines:
Chaos reigns as the on-again, off-again federal spending freeze poses more questions than answers. The Governor gives himself high marks in the State of the State speech. And an expensive fighter jet crashes at Eielson Air Force Base.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes