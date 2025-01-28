Midday Report: January 28, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The City of Delta Junction’s only ambulance service, Delta Medical Transport, announced it would dissolve earlier this month. The Alaska House of Representatives has offered a rebuke to President Donald Trump’s move to rename Denali as Mount McKinley. And residents of the Kenai Borough could lose their emergency flood insurance.