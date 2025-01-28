© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 28, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published January 28, 2025 at 1:18 PM AKST
On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines:


The City of Delta Junction’s only ambulance service, Delta Medical Transport, announced it would dissolve earlier this month. The Alaska House of Representatives has offered a rebuke to President Donald Trump’s move to rename Denali as Mount McKinley. And residents of the Kenai Borough could lose their emergency flood insurance.

