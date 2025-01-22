© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 22, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published January 22, 2025 at 12:42 PM AKST
Proposed route for an Alaska natural gas pipeline.

On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines:
State lawmakers convened in Juneau yesterday to kick off the first session of the 34th Alaska Legislature. President Trump is in favor of a gas pipeline in Alaska, but state lawmakers remain skeptical. And a mini-protest in Soldotna.

