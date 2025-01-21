© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 21, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published January 21, 2025 at 12:49 PM AKST
Augustine volcano, Jan 24, 2006.
Cyrus Read.
Augustine volcano, Jan 24, 2006.

On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines:


On his first day back in office, President Trump yesterday signed an executive order that aims to undo most of his predecessor’s work on Alaska energy and environmental issues. Juneau is mulling another cruise ship dock. And the state wants to offer geothermal lease sales for Augustine volcano.
