Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 20, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published January 20, 2025 at 12:37 PM AKST
Highmark Marine could run Sitka's Boatyard.
Highmark Marine
On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines:


State lawmakers are calling on Gov. Mike Dunleavy to release the results of a million-dollar study on how competitive the state’s salaries are. Sitka is moving ahead with allowing a Kodiak-based company to bid on the operation of a new, publicly-funded marine haulout. And another subsea cable break has taken out internet across northern and western Alaska.
Terry Haines
