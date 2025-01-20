Midday Report: January 20, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
State lawmakers are calling on Gov. Mike Dunleavy to release the results of a million-dollar study on how competitive the state’s salaries are. Sitka is moving ahead with allowing a Kodiak-based company to bid on the operation of a new, publicly-funded marine haulout. And another subsea cable break has taken out internet across northern and western Alaska.