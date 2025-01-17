© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 17, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published January 17, 2025 at 12:51 PM AKST
Funds are used for abandoned mine lands reclamation projects like this one in Healy, Alaska, which addressed more than 1,600 feet of unstable, dangerous highwalls standing as high as 265 feet.
Photo courtesy of the Alaska Abandoned Mined Lands Program.
Funds are used for abandoned mine lands reclamation projects like this one in Healy, Alaska, which addressed more than 1,600 feet of unstable, dangerous highwalls standing as high as 265 feet. 

On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines:


Alaska will receive more than a million dollars in federal funds to clean up abandoned coal mines across the state. The Biden administration has issued instructions aimed at protecting subsistence resources in the National Petroleum Reserve Alaska. And the largest juried photography show in Alaska has made its way to Kenai Peninsula College.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes