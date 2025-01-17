Midday Report: January 17, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Alaska will receive more than a million dollars in federal funds to clean up abandoned coal mines across the state. The Biden administration has issued instructions aimed at protecting subsistence resources in the National Petroleum Reserve Alaska. And the largest juried photography show in Alaska has made its way to Kenai Peninsula College.