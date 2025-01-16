© 2025

Midday Report: January 16, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published January 16, 2025 at 12:45 PM AKST
The City of Ketchikan.
Ketchikan's Third Avenue landslide.

On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines:


A Southeast Alaska lawmaker has a proposal to offer a state flood insurance alternative that may include coverage for both floods and some landslides. Another Alaska lawmaker is proposing a bill that would protect the personal information of law officers and stalking victims. And Sen. Lisa Murkowski lauded President-Elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Energy.



