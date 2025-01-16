Midday Report: January 16, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
A Southeast Alaska lawmaker has a proposal to offer a state flood insurance alternative that may include coverage for both floods and some landslides. Another Alaska lawmaker is proposing a bill that would protect the personal information of law officers and stalking victims. And Sen. Lisa Murkowski lauded President-Elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Energy.