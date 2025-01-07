© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 07, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published January 7, 2025 at 12:50 PM AKST
Theresa Quiner, Director of the Kuskokwim Consortium Library in Bethel, is one of 10 librarians across the nation chosen to receive the American Library Association's I Love My Librarian award.
MaryCait Dolan
On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines:
The Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count has wrapped up. A Sitka man is celebrating the 35th anniversary of an Arctic trek that almost defies belief. And Bethel’s library director was honored with a national librarian award.


