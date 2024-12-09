Midday Report: December 9, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Nearly 180 researchers and other experts from the University of Alaska Fairbanks are in Washington, D.C., this week for an annual gathering of top geophysical scientists. A swarm of earthquakes shook Alaska's western Aleutian Islands yesterday. And A Sugt’stun language game is teaching children around the world about Sugpiaq culture.