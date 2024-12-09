© 2024

Midday Report: December 9, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published December 9, 2024 at 12:38 PM AKST
Azalyn Ukatish-Evan plays Nunaka: My Village at the Nanwalek Head Start.
Photo courtesy of Chugachmiut.
Azalyn Ukatish-Evan plays Nunaka: My Village at the Nanwalek Head Start.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


Nearly 180 researchers and other experts from the University of Alaska Fairbanks are in Washington, D.C., this week for an annual gathering of top geophysical scientists. A swarm of earthquakes shook Alaska's western Aleutian Islands yesterday. And A Sugt’stun language game is teaching children around the world about Sugpiaq culture.
