Midday Report: November 15, 2024

Researchers from an organization that is looking for extraterrestrial life are studying the language of humpback whales. Two Alaska State Troopers each pleaded not guilty to a felony assault charge during an arraignment at the Kenai Courthouse. And a federal court sided with halibut conservationists in a case over new rules limiting halibut bycatch in the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands.