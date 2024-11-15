© 2024

Midday Report: November 15, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published November 15, 2024 at 12:43 PM AKST
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


Researchers from an organization that is looking for extraterrestrial life are studying the language of humpback whales. Two Alaska State Troopers each pleaded not guilty to a felony assault charge during an arraignment at the Kenai Courthouse. And a federal court sided with halibut conservationists in a case over new rules limiting halibut bycatch in the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands.
