Midday Report: November 12, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published November 12, 2024 at 12:41 PM AKST
A teen driver applies make-up and talks while driving.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


The percentage of Alaska high schoolers texting or emailing while driving has jumped over the past few years. Someone made a $10 million mistake buying steel for a critical dock project in Haines. And one Southeast Alaska precinct seemed to overwhelmingly choose a peculiar candidate for the U.S. House earlier this week.



Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
