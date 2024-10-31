© 2024

Midday Report: October 31, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published October 31, 2024 at 12:44 PM AKDT
The entrance of the the Hulett's 2024 pallet maze.
Margaret Sutherland/KDLG
The entrance of the the Hulett's 2024 pallet maze.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
The Canadian government will fund a road leading to Galore Creek Mine, very close to the Stikine River headwaters. A Dillingham family has spent the last several years collecting wooden pallets for an annual pallet maze, which could be the world's largest. And Political groups are spending money supporting opposition candidates.

