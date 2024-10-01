Midday Report: October 01, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: It is election day. State prosecutors will not be bringing charges against an Anchorage police officer who shot and killed a teenager in August. And leaders from Anchorage and the state are exploring ways to make the city safer for pedestrians.