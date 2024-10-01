© 2024

Midday Report: October 01, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published October 1, 2024 at 12:39 PM AKDT
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: It is election day. State prosecutors will not be bringing charges against an Anchorage police officer who shot and killed a teenager in August. And leaders from Anchorage and the state are exploring ways to make the city safer for pedestrians.

