Midday Report: September 30, 2024

The Anchorage Police Department is delaying the release of the body camera footage of officers shooting and killing a 16-year-old. Alaska’s highest court ruled against the City of Soldotna on Friday in the city’s long standing annexation case. And vaccination rates in Alaska are among the lowest in the nation.