KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September 30, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published September 30, 2024 at 12:40 PM AKDT
A syringe containing a vaccine for whooping cough in a waiting room at Alaska Family Care and Associates in Anchorage on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


The Anchorage Police Department is delaying the release of the body camera footage of officers shooting and killing a 16-year-old. Alaska’s highest court ruled against the City of Soldotna on Friday in the city’s long standing annexation case. And vaccination rates in Alaska are among the lowest in the nation.
Terry Haines
