Midday Report: September 17, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published September 17, 2024 at 12:42 PM AKDT
The village of St. Mary's on the Andreafsky River in Southwest Alaska.
Ryan McPherson/Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service via AP
The village of St. Mary's on the Andreafsky River in Southwest Alaska.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
A years long hazardous waste disposal project is turning a corner at the Bethel Air Force Station. Four people are dead after a plane they were traveling in from Bethel crashed short of the runway in St. Mary’s. And Bartlett High School in Anchorage was on high alert after a threatening post circulated on social media.

