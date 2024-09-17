Midday Report: September 17, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A years long hazardous waste disposal project is turning a corner at the Bethel Air Force Station. Four people are dead after a plane they were traveling in from Bethel crashed short of the runway in St. Mary’s. And Bartlett High School in Anchorage was on high alert after a threatening post circulated on social media.