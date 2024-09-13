© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for more info on the 2024 Adult Spelling Bee
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September 13, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published September 13, 2024 at 12:46 PM AKDT
Regional airline Ravn Alaska has announced that it is suspending air service to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor, Cold Bay and Sand Point .
(Theo Greenly/KUCB)
Travel options are more limited in the Aleutians now that regional airline Ravn Alaska has suspended service there.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Over $3 million dollars is headed to the Native Village of Kotzebue for a new solar farm. Landslide prone communities in Alaska are reassessing their level of risk. And the travel landscape changes once again for Aleutian communities.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes